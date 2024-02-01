Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.66. 16,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.70 and its 200-day moving average is $204.19. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $221.56.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

