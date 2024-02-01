Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $5.13 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $488.32. 1,057,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,045,950. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $493.98. The company has a market capitalization of $377.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $473.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

