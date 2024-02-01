Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.57. The stock had a trading volume of 441,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $55.20.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

