Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Grows Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 106.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 711,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,018. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

