Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys 9,188 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.17% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GCOW. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS GCOW traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.67. The stock had a trading volume of 375,510 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

