Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys 2,798 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 225.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 248,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,466,000 after acquiring an additional 172,262 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

EFG traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,897 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.