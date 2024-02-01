Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 94.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,233 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. 8,671,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

