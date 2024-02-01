STP Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $99.96 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. STP has a market capitalization of $99.96 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, STP has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016437 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00016916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,010.59 or 0.99951373 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011268 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00185376 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05116747 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $5,614,528.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

