StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Koss Stock Down 4.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $2.85 on Monday. Koss has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of -0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Koss in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koss in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Koss by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Koss in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Koss by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

