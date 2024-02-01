StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. Hudson Global has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $27.10.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
