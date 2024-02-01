StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. Hudson Global has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $27.10.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hudson Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hudson Global by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hudson Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Hudson Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

