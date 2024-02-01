StockNews.com Downgrades Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) to Sell

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $1,307,093.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,104.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Mary Anne Callahan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $1,307,093.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,104.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

