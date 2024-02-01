StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of CNET opened at $0.92 on Monday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Free Report ) by 771.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

