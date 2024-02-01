StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

AJX opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $161.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $9.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the fourth quarter worth $12,051,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth $1,817,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Great Ajax by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 269,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Great Ajax by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 251,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 229,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

