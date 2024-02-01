StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

DLNG stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

