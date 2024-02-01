Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 8,326 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 359% compared to the average daily volume of 1,815 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,403,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nextracker by 337.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,536 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Nextracker by 3,423.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,113,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Nextracker by 2,652.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 994,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,958,000 after purchasing an additional 958,838 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NXT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

Nextracker Price Performance

NXT stock traded up $7.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.02. 8,940,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,916,785. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.61. Nextracker has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $54.95.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

