Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 333,011 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 228,110 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $93.03 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day moving average is $96.93. The company has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.