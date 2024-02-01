Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,493 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $18,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $93.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.05. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.