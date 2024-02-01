Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives $41.91 Average PT from Brokerages

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.91.

SRC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 202,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

