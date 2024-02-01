Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.34.

SR opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.52. Spire has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $75.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.01.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.48 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.43.

In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,475. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in Spire by 817.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Spire by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

