SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 289,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,692,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731,756. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.19 and a 1-year high of $193.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.38.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

