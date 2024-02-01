SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $188.50 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.38.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

