Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LUV. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.69.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,058,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,197,690 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 356.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,168,998 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $549,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,361 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

