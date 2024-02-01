South Dakota Investment Council Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,347,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.86.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $404.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.00. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $318.88 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The firm has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

