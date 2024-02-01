South Dakota Investment Council Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.10% of Boot Barn worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Boot Barn by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. UBS Group raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.67. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

