South Dakota Investment Council Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Qualys by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Qualys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Qualys by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,063 shares of company stock worth $3,912,229 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.08.

QLYS stock opened at $189.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

