South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.50 Million Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in APA were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,681 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of APA by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of APA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of APA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after acquiring an additional 229,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.28.

APA stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 3.31. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

