South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,398,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,723 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 262.0% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,091,000 after purchasing an additional 613,369 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $238.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.39 and its 200 day moving average is $254.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

