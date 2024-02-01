South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.08% of Carter’s worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,777,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,990,000 after buying an additional 140,152 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,871,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,467,000 after buying an additional 108,412 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Carter’s by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,684,000 after purchasing an additional 88,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Carter’s by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,515,000 after purchasing an additional 90,094 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $75.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.74%.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,076,922.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,846,147. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $1,726,454. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carter’s

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.