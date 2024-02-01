Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 6,009 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in AT&T by 1.4% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 92,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

AT&T Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.