Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA PFIX opened at $43.48 on Thursday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $114.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average is $77.84.

About Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

