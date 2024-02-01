Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,161 shares of company stock worth $12,811,694. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $211.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.11. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $215.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

