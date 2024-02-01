Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,032,460,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.