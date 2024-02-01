Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 534 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock worth $5,822,720 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $87.25 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $143.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

