Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 580,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,702,000 after purchasing an additional 96,130 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $822,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 21,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE RSG opened at $171.12 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $121.17 and a one year high of $173.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

