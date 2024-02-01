SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading Down 5.3%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.75. 50,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 164,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

SOS Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SOS by 28.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SOS by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 344,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SOS by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

