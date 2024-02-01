Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $291.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.70. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $297.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at $197,958,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

