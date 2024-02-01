Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 3,170 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 335,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of PMT opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PMT. UBS Group began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.