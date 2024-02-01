Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 260 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.13. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $140.86. The company has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $407,932.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $403,467,514.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,756 shares of company stock valued at $11,293,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

