Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,513 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 27.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on COLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher Merrywell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 50,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,832.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Columbia Banking System news, VP Christopher Merrywell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 50,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,832.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clint Stein purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,736.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,559 shares of company stock worth $530,863 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

About Columbia Banking System

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.