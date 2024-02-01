Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,138 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Genesco were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GCO. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 60.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Genesco by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.
Genesco Stock Down 1.7 %
GCO stock opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $319.16 million, a P/E ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 2.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Genesco in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.
Genesco Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.
