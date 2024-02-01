Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,138 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Genesco were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GCO. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 60.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Genesco by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

GCO stock opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $319.16 million, a P/E ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 2.23.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.27). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Genesco in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

