Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 277,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Elanco Animal Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ELAN opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

