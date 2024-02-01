Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

NYSE:SPG opened at $138.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $146.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after buying an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

