Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Silicon Laboratories worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.14. The stock had a trading volume of 32,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,176. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $194.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $203.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

