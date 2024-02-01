Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

NYSE FRT opened at $101.73 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $115.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

