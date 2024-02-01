Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,335 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in C3.ai by 2,277.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,743 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $33,578,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $13,763,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AI opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.58.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 95.83%. The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,399,690.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 727,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,352,172.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,399,690.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,172.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,191. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AI. DA Davidson dropped their target price on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

