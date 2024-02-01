Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 9,926 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,729,000 after buying an additional 1,746,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,678,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,732,000 after buying an additional 5,120,214 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,843,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,799,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,124,000 after buying an additional 464,946 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,778,000 after purchasing an additional 340,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTI opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

