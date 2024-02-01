Sigma Planning Corp Grows Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,508 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DraftKings by 233.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $51,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at DraftKings
In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,918,800 shares of company stock worth $110,258,006 in the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DraftKings Price Performance
NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.
