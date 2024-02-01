Sigma Planning Corp Buys 5,018 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

ANGL stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

