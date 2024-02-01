Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 14th

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shutterstock has increased its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Shutterstock has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.23.

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $233.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.94 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 25.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $41,858.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,018,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,718,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,103 shares of company stock worth $2,220,949. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Shutterstock by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Articles

