Short Interest in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Declines By 9.3%

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.26.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.
Hershey stock opened at $193.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hershey has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.33 and its 200-day moving average is $201.60. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.34.
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.
